Stifel Financial Stake in Graco (GGG) Has Raised by $854,070 as Stock Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.18 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 17,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,269 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 133,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 360,195 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 58,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Menta Limited Com holds 16,100 shares. Texas-based Moody Bancorp Tru Division has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 2.01 million shares stake. Ima Wealth holds 0.04% or 2,165 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 21,420 shares. Millennium Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 87,663 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 269,435 shares. At Bancshares stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 14.86M shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 172,387 shares. First Tru LP reported 0.01% stake. Capital reported 420,000 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. White Timothy R also sold $210,081 worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 58,595 shares to 184,347 shares, valued at $43.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 389,337 shares. 12,909 are held by Riverpark Ltd Co. Kornitzer Ks invested in 12,905 shares. Wealth Architects Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Goelzer Investment Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 15,424 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com has invested 1.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cincinnati Ins holds 0.33% or 60,000 shares. Maryland Capital reported 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability holds 1.11% or 43,451 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 3.56M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Btc Mngmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 23,903 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Company invested in 26,477 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ems Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 2,914 shares.