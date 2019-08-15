Stifel Financial (SF) Holder Hillcrest Asset Management Raised Stake by $3.59 Million as Share Price Rose; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Cut Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $319,302 as Valuation Rose

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 76,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 88,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 102.18 million shares traded or 102.87% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Increases 15% This Year, BofA Leads; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (SF) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 69,073 shares as the company's stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 262,436 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 193,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stifel Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 477,642 shares traded or 13.09% up from the average. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stifel Appoints Daniel J. Ludeman and Adam T. Berlew to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stifel Financial Corp Deposit Shs Repr Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series A declares $0.390625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel Launches Venture Banking & Lending Group to Serve U.S. Innovation Ecosystem – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,100 are held by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% stake. 40,797 were reported by First Bancorp Of Omaha. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Lpl Ltd Com has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Salem Investment Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp reported 10,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 78,647 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 816,663 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 260,000 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Com has 23,493 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Nordea Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 3.16M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe National Bank & Trust & Mi has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 233,374 shares. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust accumulated 8.93% or 20.00M shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 1.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 73,649 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 1.84% or 405,755 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il owns 31,050 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested in 212.28M shares. Smith Salley Associate reported 20,110 shares stake. Psagot Invest House owns 0.46% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 398,226 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.77% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amica Mutual stated it has 298,226 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com reported 36,168 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd owns 0.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 256,967 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs has 507,938 shares.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 82,991 shares to 130,357 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 19,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.