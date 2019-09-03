Stifel Financial Raised Stake in Enbridge (ENB); Strs Ohio Has Increased Its Green Dot (GDOT) Holding by $1.13 Million

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 124,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.99 million, up from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.95 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 46.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 59,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 40,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 616,560 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 54,227 shares to 385,639 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 23,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,967 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Pipeline Explosion Overshadows Enbridge’s Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Enbridge Reaches Agreement with Shippers to Place the Line 3 Replacement Pipeline into Service in Canada – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consider Enbridge For Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge seeks partial Texas Eastern pipeline return by Aug. 24-26 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green Dot Corp (GDOT) CEO Steven Streit on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.