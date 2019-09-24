Stifel Financial Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Upped by $15.90 Million; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped American Airls Group (AAL) Stake

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 4.16M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 91,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 763,287 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.61M, up from 671,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.96. About 1.30M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. On Monday, August 5 the insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. On Tuesday, June 4 EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company holds 406,704 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. J Goldman Lp reported 71,964 shares stake. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 56,892 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gofen & Glossberg Il holds 90,902 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 48,944 were reported by Bain Capital Credit Ltd Partnership. The New York-based Tortoise Inv Limited Co has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Marathon Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 1,385 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 1,620 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 76,350 shares. 7,330 are held by Stephens Ar. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10,426 shares to 16,534 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 221,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,210 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. 53,529 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Com owns 1,991 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.52% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Farmers And Merchants, Nebraska-based fund reported 133 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 1,298 shares. Pinnacle Limited reported 9,251 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.15% stake. Virtu Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Private Asset Mgmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 36,890 shares. Bristol John W & New York has 2,200 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 3,106 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,460 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 7,013 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Lc has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).