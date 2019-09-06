Stifel Financial Position In Healthequity (HQY) Was Lifted; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Cut Stake by $8.65 Million as Shares Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.21. About 3.33 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 16,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 208,368 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 191,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 1.51 million shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares to 109,520 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of The West invested in 2,412 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 159,404 shares. Hl Fin Ser Lc owns 38,463 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 42,300 shares. 121,099 were accumulated by Connors Investor Services. Bancorp Of Hawaii invested in 15,259 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 860 shares in its portfolio. 215,231 are held by Westpac Corp. Edge Wealth Lc stated it has 130 shares. The New York-based Associate New York has invested 1.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Maverick Cap reported 3.44% stake. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. 30,254 are held by Umb Bank N A Mo. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Com invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.11% or 14,038 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 20.99 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 4,458 shares to 39,999 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 72,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWX).