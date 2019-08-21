Stifel Financial Maintains Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK); As First Of Long Island (FLIC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Decreased Stake by $796,971

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 519.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 90,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.41% . The institutional investor held 108,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578,000, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 33,995 shares traded. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 23/04/2018 – PARATEK SAYS OMADACYCLINE `EFFECTIVE’ IN OASIS-2 PHASE 3 STUDY; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS SEES OMADACYCLINE PDUFA DATE OCT. 2018; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK REPORTS EFFICACY DATA OF ORAL-ONLY OMADACYCLINE; 04/04/2018 – Paratek’s New Drug Applications for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline Accepted for Priority Review by FDA; 19/04/2018 – -Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prices $140 M of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes Due 2024; 04/04/2018 – Paratek: New Drug Applications for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline Accepted for Priority Review by FDA; 19/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prices $140 Million of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents New Microbiology Efficacy Data of Oral-only Omadacycline Against the Most Common Pathogens Ass; 04/04/2018 – PARATEK’S NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS FOR ORAL AND INTRAVENOUS OMADACYCLINE ACCEPTED FOR PRIORITY REVIEW BY FDA; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PREPARING FOR ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING, EXPECTED IN LATE SUMMER 2018, TO REVIEW OMADACYCLINE APPLICATIONS

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in First Of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 37,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 302,534 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 340,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in First Of Long Island Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 5,874 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC)

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Increases in Earnings for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $.17 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces a New Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The First of Long Island (FLIC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fednat Holding Company by 25,231 shares to 91,809 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 52,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,887 shares, and has risen its stake in O'reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paratek: Unlikely To Be A Good Long Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paratek: No Takeover, But A Theft – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paratek Pharmaceuticals Launches NUZYRAâ„¢ (Omadacycline) in the United States – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43,471 shares to 486,556 shares, valued at $185.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 32,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,056 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

