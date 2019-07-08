Stifel Financial Lowered Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; Firstenergy Corp. (FE) Position Held by Wedge Capital Management L L P

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 44,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,722 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, down from 273,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 339,510 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is likely to replace CBC chief Les Moonves if no merger deal is reached with Viacom, sources tell CNBC; 17/04/2018 – On the Heels of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter of Growth the 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return to NYC and Air Live from Radio; 24/05/2018 – VIA: It’s the end of an era at BET: chairman and CEO Debra Lee is leaving after more than three decades at the company. – ! $VIA; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 01/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs discuss potential merger; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – VIACOM CHANGES 2Q EARNINGS CALL TIME TO 10:00 AM APRIL 25 (ET); 22/03/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; RATING NEUTRAL; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp. (FE) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 793,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.31M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.93M, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 187,168 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY TRANSMISSION LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for Three Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds Consumers About Upcoming Public Input Hearings for Proposed Default Service Plans by FirstEnergy; 13/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on FirstEnergy Ohio’s Davis-Besse reactor withdrawn; 05/04/2018 – BTL Group Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 12; 09/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: SEEKS ACTION ON CERTAIN COAL, NUKE PLANTS IN PJM; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms FirstEnergy Ohio PIRB Special Purpose Trust 2013; 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 9

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6,308 shares to 137,804 shares, valued at $26.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) by 100,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,122 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsored Adr Class A.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Toledo Edison Adds New Line and Substation Workers from Power Systems Institute Training Programs – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FirstEnergy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FirstEnergy -4% after judge rejects reorganization plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 1.76 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. James Inv Research holds 0.13% or 47,443 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 47,466 shares. Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 1,235 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 25,798 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 212 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 14,395 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 6.33M are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Fosun Intl holds 24,000 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 95,572 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “After Hours: Adobe Beats on Cloud Performance, CBS Reportedly Making a New Play for Viacom – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pluto TV expands free streaming network to Comcastâ€™s Xfinity X1 – L.A. Biz” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Media Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for May 10: VIAB, SSP, TRCO – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Viacom Will Stream BET Network – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 99,792 shares to 140,596 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 25,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,556 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).