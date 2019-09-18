Stifel Financial Lowered Bce (BCE) Stake by $3.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Eastern Bank Position in Cabot (CBT) Cut as Market Value Declined

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 84,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 426,271 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.43 million, down from 510,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 199,564 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 34,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 74,118 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, down from 108,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 61,081 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $637.39M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 28,504 shares to 71,133 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 12,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. CBT’s profit will be $64.73 million for 10.13 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.