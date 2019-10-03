Stifel Financial Lifted Position in Thor Inds (THO); Great Lakes Advisors Position in Power Integrations (POWI) Has Raised by $359,040 as Stock Value Rose

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 125,661 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, up from 107,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 382,226 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 58,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, up from 53,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 24,614 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 82,519 shares to 450,442 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) by 44,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,074 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newfocus Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Stifel Finance Corp owns 125,661 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 870 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 20,718 shares. Bahl Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,881 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,963 shares. Nomura Holding stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 4,700 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Co invested 1.27% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn invested in 0.01% or 635,080 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 102,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 8,796 shares. Sit Assocs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold POWI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 5.13% more from 25.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 9,963 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs invested in 49 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 6,383 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 3.00M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 139,504 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 26,191 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The reported 17,429 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 182,346 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.02% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). 19,980 are held by Chicago Equity. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 950 shares. Ameriprise invested in 224,519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 28,099 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

