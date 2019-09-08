Stifel Financial Increases Position in Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Aspiriant Has Boosted by $1.21 Million Its Position

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 157.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 151,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 248,066 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15M, up from 96,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $110.74. About 989,414 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 8,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 33,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 487 shares to 1,135 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,781 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

