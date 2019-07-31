Stifel Financial Increases Holding in Store Cap (STOR); As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Holder Poplar Forest Capital Has Lowered by $13.49 Million Its Position

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 9,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,093 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 107,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. It closed at $34.33 lastly. It is down 31.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 217,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 826,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.41 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 3.98 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 182,867 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Planning Advisors Ltd has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rampart Inv Mgmt Comm Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sun Life Financial Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 3,993 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.04% or 340,998 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 1.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Apriem Advsr invested in 0.1% or 6,071 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & accumulated 26,715 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.49% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 4.61M were accumulated by Steadfast Management L P. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 39,186 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Co Ltd Partnership invested in 5,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Waddell And Reed holds 4.50 million shares.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 312,644 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Comerica Bank owns 274,069 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. National Asset Incorporated invested in 11,298 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Macquarie Gp holds 942,812 shares. 759 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. Massachusetts Service Ma reported 11.98M shares. Ci Invs holds 0.06% or 317,648 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 22,818 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 6,800 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 10,417 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pettee Invsts invested in 31,155 shares. 534,809 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).