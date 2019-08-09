Stifel Financial Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Ithaka Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $2.68 Million as Stock Price Declined

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 99,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, up from 967,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 4.16M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 16,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 265,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.13 million, down from 282,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $143.1. About 2.54M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.39% stake. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1% or 50,000 shares. Everence Capital Management reported 17,428 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase has 16.72M shares. Glaxis Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.71% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund invested in 15,210 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Alps has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Financial Counselors reported 0.44% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Greenleaf Tru stated it has 69,356 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Int Limited has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 115,310 shares. Private Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,662 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0.21% or 712,110 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 16 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $79.99 million for 397.50 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares to 245,808 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.03M. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,374 are owned by Estabrook Cap. 32,408 were reported by Headinvest Llc. First State Bank Of Omaha accumulated 78,470 shares. Inverness Counsel Ny holds 0.02% or 6,387 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability Co reported 42,410 shares stake. Macnealy Hoover Invest Inc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,811 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 196,592 shares. Fiera holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 12,879 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt holds 5.5% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Lateef Inv Management LP accumulated 367,889 shares. Mairs Power Inc invested 1.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Washington Cap Inc stated it has 29,320 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc owns 93,752 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 5,292 shares to 4,359 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 26,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,285 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).