Stifel Financial Increased Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $17.13 Million; As Arcbest (ARCB) Valuation Declined, Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Lowered Position

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 113,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 963,254 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.10M, up from 849,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $153.15. About 1.46 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Arcbest (ARCB) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 1,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.38% . The hedge fund held 29,240 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $821.94 million, down from 30,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Arcbest for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 121,718 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 170,993 shares to 171,912 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 20,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,851 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Analysts await ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.12 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.44 per share. ARCB’s profit will be $28.58M for 6.97 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by ArcBest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.43% EPS growth.

