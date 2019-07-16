Stifel Financial Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Increased by $3.22 Million as Share Price Declined; Brown (BF.B) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Position

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 8,828 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 233,992 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 225,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 1.40M shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 71,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,566 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, up from 148,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 1.23 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 65,079 shares to 261,079 shares, valued at $73.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,700 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. 1,237 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $59,951 were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E. BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Jennifer Anne also sold $373,977 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Monday, January 28. On Tuesday, February 12 ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 5,169 shares. $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4.

