Stifel Financial Holding in Take (TTWO) Trimmed by $503,182; Packaging Amer (PKG) Position Has Increased by Mrj Capital Inc

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 1.08M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 25.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 15,456 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 20,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M

