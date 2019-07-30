Stifel Financial Holding In Macerich Co (MAC) Was Has Raised; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding Held by Df Dent & Co Inc

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 10,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.67 million, up from 217,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $529.61. About 327,322 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 7,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,259 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 58,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 1.18M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 113,100 shares. Lasalle Invest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.50M shares. 57,707 are owned by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Alps Incorporated owns 20,645 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 11.57 million shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested 0.06% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 40,112 shares. Eii Capital Management holds 0.84% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 35,374 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 352,441 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.29M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Andra Ap invested in 79,800 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $649,882 was bought by Stephen Andrea M. O HERN THOMAS E bought 10,000 shares worth $409,850.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,740 shares to 43,837 shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY) by 43,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,780 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 54,080 shares to 275,171 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 292,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,926 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. $14.65 million worth of stock was sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94M on Tuesday, February 5.