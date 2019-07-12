Stifel Financial Holding in Global Pmts (GPN) Decreased as Valuation Rose; Ferro (FOE) Holder Luminus Management Has Increased Its Position by $4.78 Million as Market Value Declined

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 265,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.01 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.93 million, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 89,966 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Delivers Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Organic Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – FERRO BOOSTS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE TO $500M; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS CO WILL RESTART FURNACE OPERATIONS AT THERUBALI UNIT AT EARLIEST; 21/03/2018 – Ferro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,996 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69M, down from 191,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $163.65. About 351,820 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. GPN’s profit will be $219.69 million for 29.22 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.24% EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 116,106 shares to 876,152 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.06 million activity. 700 shares valued at $86,037 were sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $73,746 was sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 197,856 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $114.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 145,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. On Thursday, May 9 Thomas Peter T bought $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 17,000 shares.

