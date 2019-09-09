Stifel Financial Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) Has Raised by $1.59 Million as Share Price Declined; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Boston Properties (BXP) Position as Share Price Declined

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 17,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.67 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $93.73. About 2.09M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 121,267 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, down from 124,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 850,652 shares traded or 35.93% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 121,990 shares to 409,200 shares, valued at $99.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 104,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.38 million for 18.51 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

