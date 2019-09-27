Stifel Financial Holding in Autohome (ATHM) Has Lifted as Stock Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 8,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 86,654 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42M, up from 78,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.68% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 787,612 shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34 million, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $7.35 during the last trading session, reaching $276.46. About 1.67M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s My Favorite Chinese Stock to Buy in September (and It’s Not a BAT) – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Is Tencent Trying to Take Over Bitauto? – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese techs slide on de-listing chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,758 shares to 15,858 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 10,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,903 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 77,187 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $247.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 58,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc..

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Adobe Reports Record Revenue – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Selloff Provides Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Still Bullish On Adobe Despite Bookings Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc reported 0.79% stake. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 16,289 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cleararc Incorporated stated it has 7,280 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,376 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 36,661 were accumulated by Amer Research & Mngmt. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.12% or 1,548 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc, California-based fund reported 6,971 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 174,927 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Envestnet Asset has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 422,603 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability reported 343 shares.