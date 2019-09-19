Stifel Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding in Barnes Group (B) by $3.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Rignet (RNET) Market Valuation Declined, Punch & Associates Investment Management Raised Stake by $2.38 Million

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 55,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 153,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, down from 208,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 6,367 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 238,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 746,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, up from 508,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 513 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 RigNet 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Rev $53.8M; 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE

Since June 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5,850 activity. $1,896 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares were bought by BENANAV GARY G.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 40,494 shares to 506,550 shares, valued at $72.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 33,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. B’s profit will be $39.99 million for 17.46 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold B shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.30 million shares or 1.26% less from 42.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,246 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.18% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 1.88M shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc reported 384,319 shares stake. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 167,500 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research has invested 0.04% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 111,432 shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Company Nj has 0.74% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 426,558 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Management has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 4,672 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 154,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 110 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 29,470 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.15% or 443,183 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold RNET shares while 22 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 2.27% less from 16.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Tvp Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,999 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 173 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 8,316 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 39,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited accumulated 26,018 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 913,731 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 12,799 shares. G2 Inv Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.01% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Amer Intll holds 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 9,117 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Arrowmark Colorado Llc invested in 0.23% or 2.39 million shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 6,277 shares. 629 are owned by Grp One Trading Lp. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 57,496 shares to 220,979 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,056 shares, and cut its stake in Csw Industrials Inc.