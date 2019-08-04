Stifel Financial Has Raised Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $3.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Shares Declined, Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 52,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 143,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, down from 195,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 264,594 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 20,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 334,099 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.54M, up from 313,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 407,821 shares traded or 28.17% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 79,503 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $105.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 32,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,562 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43,010 shares to 695,303 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 45.06 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

