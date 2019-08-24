Stifel Financial Has Lowered Sap Se (SAP) Position by $6.86 Million; Stock Value Declined; Wellington Shields & Company Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 43.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 59,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 77,596 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 137,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 379,415 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 31/05/2018 – Onapsis Announces Program to Secure SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Digital Transformation Projects; 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste across the Healthcare and Food Supply Chains; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found ‘Indications of Misconduct’ in Payments to Gupta-Related Companies; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Indus; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ESKOM SAYS TO INVESTIGATE THE CONTRACT WITH GERMAN SOFTWARE MAKER SAP TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANY’S PROCEDURES AND POLICIES; 26/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s anti; 09/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Recognized as 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award Winner Finalist

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.36B for 26.47 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 38,534 shares to 65,479 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 37,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,734 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,696 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).