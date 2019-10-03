Stifel Financial Has Lowered By $7.79 Million Its Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stake; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering CONMED (CNMD)

Among 3 analysts covering Conmed (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed has $11000 highest and $92 lowest target. $100.33’s average target is 6.48% above currents $94.22 stock price. Conmed had 4 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. See CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85 New Target: $92 Maintain

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) stake by 94.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 194,817 shares as Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY)’s stock declined 29.13%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 10,804 shares with $438,000 value, down from 205,621 last quarter. Dave & Busters Entmt Inc now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 455,716 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN

More notable recent CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Conmed (CNMD) Names LaVerne Council and Barbara Schwarzentraub to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: NewLink Genetics Rallies, Breakthrough Designation For Roche, IGM Biosciences Debuts – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About CONMED Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CNMD) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Share Price Has Gained 83% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $94.22. About 156,969 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Physio-Control® Quik-Combo" Connector, REF/Catalog; 10/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 07/05/2018 - Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 14/05/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It has a 97.33 P/E ratio. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CONMED Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 20.13% less from 38.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 15 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Bank Of America Corp De has 166,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 78,722 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Management Ltd. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 63,055 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Sei Investments Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,417 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.03% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). 41,276 were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 159,433 shares. Shell Asset Com owns 0.02% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 8,028 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Cwm Ltd Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 15 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 5 shares.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Play the Yen Bull Market With This ETF – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dave & Busters (PLAY) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gold ETF (GLD) Is Approaching A Critical Level: Here’s A Way to Play It – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rugby-Banking bonus points key to Scotland’s World Cup survival – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Dave & Buster`s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dave & Buster`s Entertainment has $6400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.33’s average target is 19.58% above currents $39.58 stock price. Dave & Buster`s Entertainment had 15 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PLAY in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4400 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Wells Fargo. SunTrust maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) rating on Thursday, September 5. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $4500 target. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Lc owns 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 127,615 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 204,919 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 96,762 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 13,600 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 80,605 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Company accumulated 20,623 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 0.24% or 2.34 million shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 4.68 million shares. Alberta Inv Management owns 17,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hg Vora Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.00 million shares or 5.88% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na owns 0.08% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 433,823 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 81,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leuthold Group invested in 0.22% or 41,486 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,513 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd reported 0.19% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Stifel Financial Corp increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 29,205 shares to 283,898 valued at $46.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 37,675 shares and now owns 2.02 million shares. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) was raised too.