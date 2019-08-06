Stifel Financial Has Decreased Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Holding by $2.33 Million as Share Value Rose; Brookside Capital Management Lowered Its Novartis A G (NVS) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 37,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 268,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 305,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 209,681 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 158,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.80 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 438,168 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 11/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Gilenya to Novartis; 04/05/2018 – FDA approves Novartis combo therapy for aggressive type of thyroid cancer; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta(R) for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA); 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.86B for 18.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 17,586 shares to 213,061 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

