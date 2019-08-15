Stifel Financial Has Decreased Its Selective Ins Group (SIGI) Holding; Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 9 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 7 reduced and sold their holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 14.56 million shares, up from 14.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lincoln Educational Services Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 7,518 shares as Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI)’s stock rose 5.81%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 275,669 shares with $17.45M value, down from 283,187 last quarter. Selective Ins Group Inc now has $4.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 81,877 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C

It closed at $1.83 lastly. It is up 4.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LINC News: 30/05/2018 – Lincoln Tech Expands Partnership with Bridgestone Retail Operations to Provide Nationwide Workforce Development; 12/04/2018 – Lincoln Tech, Johnson Controls Team Up To Build Technical Workforce of the Future; 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Educational Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LINC); 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 12 Days; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Backs FY18 Revenue View of Low Single-Digit Growth; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Backs FY18 Operating Income View of Breakeven to Loss of $3M; 20/03/2018 – Lincoln Tech Extends Sponsorship of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for 2018; 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – ON A SAME SCHOOL BASIS, GENERATED 1.5% REVENUE GROWTH AND STUDENT START GROWTH OF 2.2% IN QTR

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.18 million. It offers bachelor's degree, associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology areas to recent high school graduates and working adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates 28 schools in 15 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln College of New England, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation for 3.39 million shares. Paradice Investment Management Llc owns 2.61 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.38% invested in the company for 596,734 shares. The Connecticut-based Nantahala Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 552,048 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 45.82 million shares or 2.75% less from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,609 were accumulated by Shell Asset. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 22,808 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.02% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 1.04 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 82,967 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 3,702 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ifrah Services Inc reported 0.09% stake. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Co has 2.45% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 533,025 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 5,629 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 70 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) or 903 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Pub Sector Pension Board has 93,122 shares. Pitcairn owns 7,483 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 59 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 29,776 shares to 45,059 valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 23,823 shares and now owns 120,453 shares. Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was raised too.

