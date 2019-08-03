Stifel Financial Has Decreased By $335,236 Its Borgwarner (BWA) Position; Antares Pharma (ATRS) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 8,822 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 558,048 shares with $21.43 million value, down from 566,870 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $7.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.00M shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 55 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 35 sold and reduced positions in Antares Pharma Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 64.28 million shares, up from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Antares Pharma Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 31 New Position: 24.

Jw Asset Management Llc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Healthcare Value Capital Llc owns 250,000 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Armistice Capital Llc has 1.71% invested in the company for 10.30 million shares. The New York-based Broadfin Capital Llc has invested 1.65% in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 441,000 shares.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $495.99 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session – Benzinga" on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session – Benzinga" published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Investors Who Bought Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 265% – Yahoo Finance" published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 1.01M shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group's Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN'T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group's Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs

Stifel Financial Corp increased Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 20,167 shares to 1.12 million valued at $19.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 44,507 shares and now owns 912,888 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 19,977 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 24,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company Inc accumulated 18,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Howe And Rusling invested in 34 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shine Advisory Services, Colorado-based fund reported 645 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research stated it has 5,506 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 73,575 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 302,596 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 7,255 shares. Harris Associate LP holds 0.46% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6.55M shares. Nwq Investment Management Lc holds 0.6% or 720,481 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 277,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 5,684 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59M for 10.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.