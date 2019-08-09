Stifel Financial Decreased Harris Del (HRS) Holding By $8.66 Million; Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) Sentiment Is 0.88

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Harris Corp Del (HRS) stake by 59.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 54,474 shares as Harris Corp Del (HRS)’s stock 0.00%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 37,684 shares with $6.00 million value, down from 92,158 last quarter. Harris Corp Del now has $41.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 246.86% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Harris County Mud 432, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Notes: Keenum, Harris, Draft, Dixon; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: After Reports of Open Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Investigation, Klobuchar and Harris Encourage FTC to; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Dwayne Harris becomes Giants’ salary-cap casualty; 27/04/2018 – Harris Corp Announces Sallie Bailey Has Been Appointed to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q EPS $1.67; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris

Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 14 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 16 sold and reduced their holdings in Solar Senior Capital LTD. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.65 million shares, down from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Solar Senior Capital LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $270.17 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 17.22 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 8,443 shares traded. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) has risen 0.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 69.77 BLN RUPEES VS 71.37 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD SUNS.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 08/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Still Needs Fee Waiver; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 21/03/2018 SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – CO GETS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF ILUMYA (TILDRAKIZUMAB-ASMN) FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 13.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 12.24 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – U.S.FDA APPROVAL OF YONSA; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS SAYS POST SHARE PURCHASE,CO’S TOTAL HOLDING IN RANBAXY MALAYSIA WIL INCREASE FROM 90.74 PCT TO 95.67 PCT; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.35

More notable recent Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Solar Senior (SUNS) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Solar Senior Capital declares $0.1175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: OZK, MRVL, LSI, MNR, SUNS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for 495,609 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 277,503 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 15,925 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 238,739 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc reported 2,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 102,103 were reported by Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability. 30,719 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co. Qs, a New York-based fund reported 1,242 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 23,297 shares. First Republic Inv Management invested in 24,119 shares. Moreover, Ameritas has 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Da Davidson & holds 0% or 1,501 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 36,858 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth reported 0.01% stake. Zeke Capital Advsr Llc stated it has 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc holds 2,170 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity. Another trade for 9,800 shares valued at $1.99M was bought by HAY LEWIS III.

Stifel Financial Corp increased Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) stake by 56,442 shares to 133,884 valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) stake by 17,540 shares and now owns 89,418 shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was raised too.