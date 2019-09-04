Stifel Financial Cut Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $2.87 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cls Investments Boosted Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $739,575 as Market Value Rose

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 627.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 7,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 9,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $99.65. About 838,372 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 35,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 726,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.48 million, down from 761,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $79.02. About 681,086 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DFE) by 13,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 24,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,969 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

More recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc holds 5,408 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Invest Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd owns 3,860 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 90,068 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 0.66% or 1.59M shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Merian Global (Uk) Limited has invested 0.61% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 3,576 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 32,614 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 872,378 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.19% or 3,762 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,957 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 7,516 shares. Harvest Cap has 2,274 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc accumulated 4,023 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 5,821 shares. Highland Management Limited Com has 54,150 shares. Wasatch Inc has 68,741 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Botty Invsts Ltd Llc holds 4,950 shares. St Germain D J Communication Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 8,697 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cna Fin Corp invested in 0.38% or 22,100 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,954 shares. Grimes & Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 9,042 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.09% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hallmark Capital holds 7,526 shares. Willis Invest Counsel accumulated 236,300 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Diligent Investors Limited Com accumulated 6,307 shares or 0.29% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $623.97M for 12.83 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Notes: AMU and AMUB – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Eaton to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference September 13, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Group declares special dividend of $30 per share – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 20,910 shares to 108,106 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii by 10,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).