Stifel Financial Cut By $7.10 Million Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Among 3 analysts covering PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PennyMac Mortgage has $23 highest and $21 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 2.62% above currents $21.76 stock price. PennyMac Mortgage had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. See PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) latest ratings:

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 19.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 154,391 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 628,109 shares with $29.23 million value, down from 782,500 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $36.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 870,286 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. It has a 9.34 P/E ratio. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities .

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 10.55% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability accumulated 177,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 192,016 shares. Kbc Nv owns 0.01% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 54,295 shares. Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 5,143 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Service Automobile Association reported 140,701 shares stake. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd has 2,040 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 285,023 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability holds 236,572 shares. Jennison Lc owns 83,097 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com stated it has 214,099 shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 269,887 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) stake by 10,816 shares to 44,898 valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) stake by 11,384 shares and now owns 25,369 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) was raised too.

