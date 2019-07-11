Stifel Financial Cut Aflac (AFL) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder First Long Island Investors Has Cut Holding by $342,000

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 227,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 651,340 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.64M, down from 878,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 1.88 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $532.28. About 825,632 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 2,886 shares to 132,984 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 12,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. The insider Samath Jamie sold $229,014. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $1.09M was made by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $3.94M was made by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $255.52 million for 59.67 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 2.70M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Advisory Network Limited Liability Co owns 7,876 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 360 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc has 0.2% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 36,579 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 10,087 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 41 shares. Enterprise Fincl Service Corporation reported 39 shares stake. Moreover, Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn has 3.67% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 65,373 shares. Atria Llc owns 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,530 shares. 2,661 were accumulated by Everence Mngmt Incorporated. Magnetar Ltd Company stated it has 1,273 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs reported 203,429 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Salem Counselors holds 0.32% or 5,516 shares in its portfolio.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,380 shares to 62,012 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 30,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,859 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22. Shares for $1.29 million were sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.38 million for 13.20 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.