Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Investment Brokerage – Regional companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stifel Financial Corp. has 86.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.07% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Stifel Financial Corp. has 3.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 20.43% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Stifel Financial Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 12.28% 30.28% 24.58%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Stifel Financial Corp. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial Corp. N/A 54 12.11 Industry Average 145.19M 1.18B 17.54

Stifel Financial Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Stifel Financial Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial Corp. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.58

With average price target of $62, Stifel Financial Corp. has a potential upside of 3.56%. As a group, Investment Brokerage – Regional companies have a potential upside of 74.60%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Stifel Financial Corp. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stifel Financial Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stifel Financial Corp. -3.29% -2.76% 8.48% 13.95% -2.74% 37.06% Industry Average 0.00% 3.26% 5.57% 9.06% 3.87% 16.82%

For the past year Stifel Financial Corp. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.87 shows that Stifel Financial Corp. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stifel Financial Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 1.26 which is 25.67% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Stifel Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Stifel Financial Corp.’s competitors beat Stifel Financial Corp.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking comprising personal and commercial lending programs. The company also acts as an underwriter or selling group member in both equity and fixed income product offerings. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.