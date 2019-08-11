Stifel Financial Boosted Its Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Stake; As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Share Value Declined, Scharf Investments Has Decreased Its Holding

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 22,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 742,259 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.58M, down from 764,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.33M shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 9,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 214,256 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 204,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 554,904 shares traded or 74.05% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 44,753 shares to 196,646 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,613 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69 million for 16.11 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.