Stifel Financial Boosted Its Harsco (HSC) Holding; Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc (GFED) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 10 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 7 decreased and sold equity positions in Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.17 million shares, down from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Stifel Financial Corp increased Harsco Corp (HSC) stake by 5512.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp acquired 633,298 shares as Harsco Corp (HSC)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 644,787 shares with $13.06M value, up from 11,489 last quarter. Harsco Corp now has $1.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 176,739 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) stake by 989,970 shares to 303,044 valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) stake by 13,967 shares and now owns 41,168 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 20,214 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 143,993 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has 78,691 shares. James Rech accumulated 81,017 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company owns 818,049 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 51,901 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.05% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Whittier holds 0% or 2,333 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 33,055 shares stake. Hood River Management Ltd Com holds 1.73% or 1.70M shares. Peoples Service invested 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Verition Fund Management Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Covington Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $72,473 activity. The insider Minan Peter Francis bought $47,430.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank that provides banking services and products in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company has market cap of $107.03 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans.

Analysts await Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.88 per share. GFED’s profit will be $2.49M for 10.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for 81,165 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 439,959 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.78% invested in the company for 17,630 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 141 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.