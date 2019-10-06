Stieven Capital Advisors LP Upped Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Rose; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Holds Position in Howard Hughes (HHC)

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 376,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82 million, up from 331,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 683,465 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 324,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.21 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 122,257 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tygh Cap reported 173,033 shares. 9,199 were reported by Renaissance Grp Limited Liability. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 47,990 shares. 712 are held by Huntington State Bank. Pitcairn Com reported 15,698 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Ltd Co owns 69,500 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 316,603 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability stated it has 120,704 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,034 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alta Management Lc accumulated 323,952 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 17,561 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 126,700 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 94,023 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 79,700 shares to 303,168 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,124 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).