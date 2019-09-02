Stieven Capital Advisors LP Upped Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by $4.02 Million; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Intelsat S A (I) as Stock Price Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 154,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 588,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, up from 433,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 158,541 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 9,732 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 23,805 shares. 258 are held by Glenmede Na. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Northern invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Ltd Com has 0.26% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 27,602 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce has 35,450 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 8,540 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 158,194 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt Ltd Co Ct holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 1.56M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 18,739 shares or 0% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34,500 shares to 152,370 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2019: DPW, QCOM, AAPL, ERIC, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Premier Bancorp to Participate in 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,780 activity.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 443,150 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $126.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intelsat and Africa Mobile Networks Reach Milestone, Continue Aggressive Path to Connect Rural Communities in sub-Saharan Africa – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.