Stieven Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by $8.45 Million as Share Price Declined; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 488.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 179,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 216,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 36,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 694,750 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 98,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.26M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 669,034 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 4,311 shares to 12,821 shares, valued at $35.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 80,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 45,618 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Lc stated it has 10.7% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Texas-based Doliver Advsr Lp has invested 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Northeast Invest Mngmt reported 6,753 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com owns 24,085 shares. 86,247 were accumulated by Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,300 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 35,223 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,480 shares. Jnba Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Arcadia Investment Mi stated it has 3,934 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Washington Tru State Bank holds 1,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.68% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 17,480 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc invested in 18,311 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream extends open season for proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: This Midstream Titan Is Likely To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top-Tier Dividend Stocks for 2019 – Motley Fool” on January 13, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: 5.7% Yield, 64 Consecutive Distribution Hikes At A 12% Rate – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream cuts planned capex by $450M for 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.11M for 15.54 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 163,227 are held by British Columbia Invest Management Corp. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership reported 45,650 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 808,037 shares. Citadel Limited Co reported 832,831 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.14% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 1.14M shares. 49,528 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Hahn Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 425,984 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 407,946 shares. Fsi Grp Llc invested in 111,267 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 506,839 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 14,999 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Corp has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 110,334 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 129,320 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $100,114 activity.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “East West Bank Aligns with CITCON to Offer Chinese Mobile Wallet Solutions – PRNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CITCON Raises US$5 Million to Power Global Expansion of Mobile Payments – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regional banks lower after downgrade by Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EWBC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2017.