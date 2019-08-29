Stieven Capital Advisors LP Upped Holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by $1.31 Million; Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Price Rose While Oppenheimer & Close Has Lifted by $667,342 Its Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 65,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.56. About 415,611 shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 3.89M shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,800 shares to 66,288 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 30,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,047 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.