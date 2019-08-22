Stieven Capital Advisors LP Upped By $1.55 Million Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding; Fine Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stake

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN)’s stock declined 73.16%. The Fine Capital Partners Lp holds 4.13 million shares with $19.27M value, down from 4.57 million last quarter. Superior Energy Svcs Inc now has $74.64 million valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.0054 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4767. About 464,537 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 33.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp acquired 96,800 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 381,800 shares with $6.30M value, up from 285,000 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 128,619 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 48,400 shares to 560,500 valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) stake by 48,300 shares and now owns 460,360 shares. First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 516 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. holds 0% or 67 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Teton Advisors has invested 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cipher Cap Lp holds 93,371 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 286,853 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 0.03% or 1.02 million shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 14,111 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Trillium Asset Ltd stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 108,100 shares. Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 3.17M shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.14% or 59,936 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 448,612 shares.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Another Houston-based oil field services co. gets delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Superior Energy Services Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) CEO Dave Dunlap on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Superior Energy Services has $700 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 1053.77% above currents $0.4767 stock price. Superior Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity. FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $42,850.