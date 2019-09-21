Stieven Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by $3.07 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Cut Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $5.05 Million as Stock Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 755,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.08 million, down from 869,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 5.42M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 64,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4.31M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.46 million, down from 4.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 14.41M shares traded or 112.11% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability has 27,356 shares. 3,141 are held by Farmers Bancorp. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 88,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakworth invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Guardian Life Of America accumulated 2,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). M Holding Secs owns 0.11% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 11,596 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 3,160 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0.15% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Financial Engines Advsr Limited Liability Company has 109,477 shares.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $524.69M for 9.53 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 12.99 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.