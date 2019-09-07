Stieven Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Holding in 1St Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) by $1.01 Million; As Open Text (Put) (OTEX) Valuation Rose, Polar Securities Has Raised by $1.87 Million Its Stake

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 59,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 142,440 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in 1St Constitution Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 84,214 shares traded or 567.57% up from the average. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has declined 14.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger; 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (Put) (OTEX) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 841,200 shares traded or 22.16% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO

More notable recent 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1ST Constitution Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval From the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation of the Proposed Merger With Shore Community Bank – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cannabis Science Set to Participate in the Premier Event Focused on High-Impact Global Collaborations; The Global Health Catalyst Summit at Harvard Medical School Starts Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FCCY vs. FCF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 22, 2018.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $8,943 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold FCCY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 3.30% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 25 shares. State Street accumulated 111,325 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 34,483 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 11,903 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com accumulated 1,100 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 12,444 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc reported 249,129 shares. Citigroup reported 1,881 shares stake. First Lp accumulated 11,609 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 2,100 shares. 4,815 are owned by Int Inc.

Analysts await 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FCCY’s profit will be $3.48M for 10.83 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by 1st Constitution Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 19,400 shares to 184,052 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 151,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS) by 231,515 shares to 301,220 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON).