Stieven Capital Advisors LP Trimmed By $340,483 Its Select Bancorp New (SLCT) Position; Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (ECT) SI Decreased By 42.86%

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Select Bancorp Inc New (SLCT) stake by 11.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 30,953 shares as Select Bancorp Inc New (SLCT)’s stock declined 5.10%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 240,047 shares with $2.73 million value, down from 271,000 last quarter. Select Bancorp Inc New now has $212.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 198,964 shares traded or 459.66% up from the average. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B

Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (NYSE:ECT) had a decrease of 42.86% in short interest. ECT’s SI was 14,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 42.86% from 24,500 shares previously. With 41,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Eca Marcellus Trust Iunits of Beneficial I (NYSE:ECT)’s short sellers to cover ECT’s short positions. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.0615 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3749. About 37,823 shares traded. ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) has declined 12.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ECT News: 20/03/2018 ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 19/04/2018 – DJ ECA Marcellus Trust I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECT); 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

Analysts await Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SLCT’s profit will be $3.85M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Select Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 124,800 shares to 331,600 valued at $13.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 23,500 shares and now owns 371,838 shares. Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold ECA Marcellus Trust I shares while 4 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 536,591 shares or 55.82% more from 344,376 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 22,086 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). Creative Planning has 0% invested in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) for 13,125 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il owns 24,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). Regions Fincl owns 211 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). 13,525 are held by Citadel Advisors Lc. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). 35,245 are held by James Inv Rech. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd, a California-based fund reported 272 shares. Research & Management Com reported 600 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) or 1,318 shares. 49,300 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys.

