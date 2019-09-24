Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Upped by $1.95 Million; As Pepsico Com (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $866,696

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 247,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.49M, down from 254,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 4.43M shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 376,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82 million, up from 331,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 555,507 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Clb (BRKB) by 6,894 shares to 42,441 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 27,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,300 shares to 61,988 shares, valued at $13.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.