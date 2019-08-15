Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Has Lifted by $1.55 Million as Market Value Rose; Marchex (MCHX) Holder S Squared Technology Has Cut Stake

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 96,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 381,800 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 1.09 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 212,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 850,854 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 267,743 shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md invested in 76,451 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 13,106 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 84,081 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.07% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Sei Investments accumulated 0.02% or 371,741 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 117,180 shares. Natixis LP owns 30,906 shares. Paloma Prtnrs reported 22,930 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 12.44M shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 283,741 shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 584,287 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 9.61M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York has 4,401 shares. Fmr Limited Company reported 1.62 million shares.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation Names Drew Anderson Director Of Investor Relations – PRNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Bank Stocks to Leave in the Vault – Investorplace.com” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings Promotes Frank Namdar to Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Op Bancorp by 147,500 shares to 589,884 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,500 shares, and cut its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 120,447 shares. Alpine Global Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 26,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 103,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Prescott Management Ltd Liability owns 48,888 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Paw invested in 4.8% or 1.03M shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 130,864 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.86 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 1,143 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 236,513 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 338,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rbf Cap Limited Company invested in 109,379 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marchex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Breakout Stocks Offering Impressive Returns – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Marchex (MCHX) Acquires Callcap for $35M – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Marchex (MCHX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex (MCHX) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.