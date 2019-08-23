Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake in Tfs Finl (TFSL) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Position Has Boosted by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 400,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 79,455 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 65,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third-party developers; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Drops Opposition To Consumer-privacy Measure In California — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive – Sarah Palin: Breitbart News Is `Writing and Publishing the Truth’ About Facebook Censorship; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans; 20/03/2018 – Facebook extends fall as wider tech sector steadies; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 10/04/2018 – At Facebook Hearing, Senators Signal Interest in More Tech Regulation; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 161,000 shares to 869,110 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 154,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “TFS Financial (TFSL) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on January 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TFS Financial declares $0.27 dividend – TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of 49% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 32,348 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has invested 0.04% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 186,083 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De holds 4,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 0.1% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) or 254,908 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 68,731 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 870,652 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability reported 32,644 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. International invested in 868 shares or 0% of the stock. Vision Cap Mngmt accumulated 119,867 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Victory Mngmt has invested 0.02% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc reported 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,540 are held by Lincoln Natl. Raymond James Na holds 56,519 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,719 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Mngmt has invested 1.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 26,332 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,551 are owned by Chem National Bank. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc owns 2,583 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 3,020 shares. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 405,533 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% or 1,656 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lesa Sroufe And Co accumulated 1,877 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 29,136 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Ltd Company has 11,647 shares.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 55,685 shares to 335,701 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,230 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).