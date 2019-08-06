Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Boosted by $2.69 Million; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Saturna Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 501,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.70M, down from 506,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.38M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 72,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 361,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, up from 289,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 1.26M shares traded or 56.87% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 136,994 shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 4,015 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 32,300 shares. Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). 15,660 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Parkside Bancshares And Tru accumulated 20 shares. Cardinal Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct reported 3.16 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Bartlett And Ltd Liability owns 1,330 shares. Quantitative Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 14,200 shares. Da Davidson Com invested in 0.05% or 72,986 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 221,873 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 35,323 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 48,300 shares to 460,360 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 3,170 shares to 306,170 shares, valued at $60.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 6,708 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 26,939 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 442 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 19,485 shares. Marathon Cap owns 2,585 shares. 150,598 were accumulated by Snyder Mngmt L P. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company has 319,328 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications owns 27,861 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership invested in 201,583 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&R Capital Inc invested in 0.01% or 574 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 129,557 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).