Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake In Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Was Has Upped; Mastec (MTZ) Valuation Rose While Coe Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 154,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 588,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, up from 433,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 455,325 shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500.

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 849,780 shares traded or 31.11% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 11,309 shares. 236,165 were reported by Endeavour Capital Advsrs. Millennium Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 698,829 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 15,444 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 16,800 shares. Brown Advisory holds 1.16M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap has 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 54,205 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 30,553 shares. 332,900 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Sg Americas Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 82,162 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 10,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,771 shares, and cut its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT).

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Pacific Premier Buys Plaza Bancorp – Orange County Business Journal” on August 09, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weibo Corp (WB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Blue Apron’s stock nears NYSE danger level – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on January 29, 2019 – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 28,892 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co holds 0.01% or 6,763 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn reported 112 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 21,228 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 2.80 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.76% or 73,291 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc holds 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 27,230 shares. Kbc Gp Incorporated Nv holds 186,427 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated has invested 2.07% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 108 shares. 733 are owned by Smith Asset Management Gp Lp. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 2,712 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 7,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 403,846 were accumulated by Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.14 million for 11.77 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.