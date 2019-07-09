Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Cut as Share Value Declined; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake in General American Investors (GAM) by $499,092

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 127,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 403,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 531,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $759.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 79,984 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY REV. 42.6B FORINT; 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – VTV COMPANIES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO OPUS ACCOUNTS FROM DATE OF ACQUISITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 11/05/2018 – OPUS WINS NEW CONCESSION IN CHILE; 06/03/2018 – Opus Expands Agency with the Acquisition of CRG Events; 26/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF MATRAI ENERGY PLANT; 03/04/2018 – Opus Bank: Jim Strickland Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Comml Banking; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 35,150 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10,200 shares to 65,200 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 154,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. OPB’s profit will be $11.90M for 15.95 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

