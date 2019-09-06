Stieven Capital Advisors LP Stake in Citigroup (C) Increased by $9.21 Million as Share Price Rose; As Cree (CREE) Market Valuation Declined, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Raised Its Stake

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, up from 201,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 2.42 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 186,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 675,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63M, up from 488,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 675,208 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48,400 shares to 560,500 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,288 shares, and cut its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 134,860 shares to 162,373 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 7,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,389 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.