Stieven Capital Advisors LP Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Raised by $4.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pecaut & Company Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 1.23 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 161,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 869,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.92M, up from 708,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 2.72M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings.