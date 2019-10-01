Stieven Capital Advisors LP Position In East West Bancorp (EWBC) Was Has Lifted; As Hcp (HCP) Share Value Rose, Holder Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Its Holding by $510.72 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 233,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, up from 216,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 456,152 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 312,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 billion, down from 328,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 1.74M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. Irving Paul H had bought 1,000 shares worth $38,691 on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 14,018 shares in its portfolio. Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 63 shares. Maryland-based Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bokf Na reported 28,621 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Numerixs Investment owns 1,400 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 582,064 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark invested in 0% or 2,786 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 35,775 shares. 25,556 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel Inc. 4.06 million are owned by Cap Investors. Rothschild & Asset Us reported 26,299 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 1,000 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 319,462 shares to 805,786 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 79,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,168 shares, and cut its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.19M shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association owns 216,280 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 1,313 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. Da Davidson And holds 0.11% or 190,119 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr holds 13,641 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Eventide Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 61,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 61,455 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. National Registered Advisor invested in 0.14% or 7,975 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.08% or 222,448 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 123,256 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 97,576 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,435 shares to 23,293 shares, valued at $4.05 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,148 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.